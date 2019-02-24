All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Oscars Dress

Black has been Giuliana's color this award season as she also wore dark numbers to the 2019 Grammys and the 2019 SAG Awards.

"We looked at a few, but I really loved this one!" Giuliana said to Ryan Seacrest exclusively on the red carpet. "It just felt like an Oscar gown to me, you know?"

The A+ ensemble is completed thanks to a pair of black Jimmy Choo heels. The stunning stilettos fit right in at the glamorous event as they feature a bejeweled strap.

To round out the elegant Oscars outfit, G wore earrings, rings and a bracelet by Dena Kemp.