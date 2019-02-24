Catch All the BTS Moments From Emilia Clarke, Melissa McCarthy & More at the 2019 Oscars: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

Award season is coming to a close and we're celebrating with all the stars at the 2019 Oscars.
We can hardly wait to find out the big winners at the Academy Awards but until then we are obsessing over our favorite celebs' social media accounts to see all their behind-the-scenes pics from the show.
From Emilia Clarkemaking her way to the ceremony to Marina de Tavira receiving a sweet note and flowers from fellow nominee Emma Stone, we are taking you inside the Oscars through the social media accounts of the nominees and presenters.
We loved seeing that Melissa McCarthy was all smiles her husband, Ben Falcone, in the car ride to the Academy Awards.
Did you spot E!'s Jason Kennedy and Zuri Hall looking oh so chic on the Oscar red carpet? Or Ciara's epic selfie as she prepares for a night of celebration? They are seriously such #stylegoals.
We are making sure you don't miss a thing including Taylor Swift giving us all the California vibes on her Instagram. Will she make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Joe Alwyn on the biggest red carpet of the year?
E! has gathered all the candid moments from the celebs' social media accounts—and will be adding more all night—so make sure to see all the pics below!
Melissa McCarthy
"Hooray we're on our way!!! Oscars here we come!!!!!"
Emilia Clarke
"Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening..... let the good times roll.
#illegitimatelycantpeeinthisdress #butwhocaresitsthegoddamnoscars! @jennahipp @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @petraflannery"
Adam Lambert
Adam Lambert wore a face mask to prepare for his Oscar performance.
Heidi Klum
The model and host gets ready with her glam squad for Hollywood's biggest night.
Serena Williams
The tennis star made time for a workout before the Oscar ceremony.
Marina de Tavira
"Good morning! The honor is all mine #EmmaStone what an incredible way to start the day. @theacademy"
Ciara
"Short Hair Desires Fulfilled. @cesar4styles #Oscars"
Laura Marano
"#Oscars #pinchmeplease"
Caitlyn Jenner
"Oscar Sunday 2019!! Getting ready for a fun night"
Jason Kennedy
"It doesn't matter what I type - you're all staring at @zurihall's dress - we're LIVE at the Oscars. Turn on E!"
Taylor Swift
The pop star gave us all the California vibes before the Oscars. Do you think she will make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Joe Alwyn?
Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!