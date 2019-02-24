Catch All the BTS Moments From Emilia Clarke, Melissa McCarthy & More at the 2019 Oscars: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

  • By
    &

by Stephanie Wenger | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emilia Clarke, Oscars, Instagram

Award season is coming to a close and we're celebrating with all the stars at the 2019 Oscars.

We can hardly wait to find out the big winners at the Academy Awards but until then we are obsessing over our favorite celebs' social media accounts to see all their behind-the-scenes pics from the show.

From Emilia Clarkemaking her way to the ceremony to Marina de Tavira receiving a sweet note and flowers from fellow nominee Emma Stone, we are taking you inside the Oscars through the social media accounts of the nominees and presenters.

We loved seeing that Melissa McCarthy was all smiles her husband, Ben Falcone, in the car ride to the Academy Awards.

Did you spot E!'s Jason Kennedy and Zuri Hall looking oh so chic on the Oscar red carpet? Or Ciara's epic selfie as she prepares for a night of celebration? They are seriously such #stylegoals.

Photos

2019 Oscars Red Carpet Fashion

We are making sure you don't miss a thing including Taylor Swift giving us all the California vibes on her Instagram. Will she make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Joe Alwyn on the biggest red carpet of the year?

E! has gathered all the candid moments from the celebs' social media accounts—and will be adding more all night—so make sure to see all the pics below!

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Instagram

Melissa McCarthy

"Hooray we're on our way!!! Oscars here we come!!!!!"

Emilia Clarke, Oscars, Instagram

Emilia Clarke

"Blondes have more fun eh?! Well I will see about that this fine #oscar2019 evening..... let the good times roll.
#illegitimatelycantpeeinthisdress #butwhocaresitsthegoddamnoscars! @jennahipp @jennychohair @jilliandempsey @petraflannery"

Adam Lambert, Instagram, Oscars

Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert wore a face mask to prepare for his Oscar performance.

Article continues below

Heidi Klum, Instagram, Oscars

Heidi Klum

The model and host gets ready with her glam squad for Hollywood's biggest night.

Serena Williams, Oscars, Instagram

Serena Williams

The tennis star made time for a workout before the Oscar ceremony.

Marina de Tavira, Instagram, Oscars

Marina de Tavira

"Good morning! The honor is all mine #EmmaStone what an incredible way to start the day. @theacademy"

Article continues below

Ciara, Instagram, Oscars

Ciara

"Short Hair Desires Fulfilled. @cesar4styles #Oscars"

Laura Marano, Oscars, Instagram

Laura Marano

"#Oscars #pinchmeplease"

Caitlyn Jenner, Oscars, Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner

"Oscar Sunday 2019!! Getting ready for a fun night"

Article continues below

Jason Kennedy, Oscars, Instagram

Jason Kennedy

"It doesn't matter what I type - you're all staring at @zurihall's dress - we're LIVE at the Oscars. Turn on E!"

Taylor Swift, Oscars, Instagram

Taylor Swift

The pop star gave us all the California vibes before the Oscars. Do you think she will make her red carpet debut with boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Red Carpet , VG , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Marina de Tavira, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Roma's Marina de Tavira Showcases Red Hot Look as She Makes Oscars Debut

Bohemian Rhapsody, 2019 Oscars

Bohemian Rhapsody Cast Says They'll End the 2019 Oscars With a "Group Cry"

Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke Says the End of Game of Thrones Will Shock You

Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscars

Adam Lambert, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Adam Lambert Gushes Over ''Surreal'' Opportunity to Open the 2019 Oscars With Queen

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Oscars Dress

Kristin Cavallari, Brad Goreski, 2019 Oscars

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.