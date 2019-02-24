See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kristin Cavallari, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

E!

Is it the Oscars 2019 already? 

It feels like just yesterday we saw A listers giving the 2018 Oscars Glambot some major love, but here we find ourselves once again. As you know, this is the final award show of the season, so there's one thing you can count on: the couture moments are sure to be epic. And epic they are, especially when viewed through the lens of the E! Glambot. Did you catch the always beautifulKristin Cavallaristrike a pose in her beaded black dress? And if you saw that, you had to have seen Brad Goreski looking dapper as can be in his white tux. 

For even more jaw-dropping fashion moments, keep scrolling! 

Does Kristin Cavallari ever have a bad red carpet look? We think not. 

We can always count on dapper dude Brad Goreski to serve (and this red-carpet look is yet another excellent example). 

Juicy J and his wife Regina Perera certainly know how to set the tone for all the couple moments to come. 

Photos

The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

Have you ever seen anything more mezmerizing than Laura Marano's dress complete with that big yellow bow? 

Adam Lambertis always ready—how does he do it? 

Want to get in on the rest of the red carpet Glambot action? Click here!

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Best Dressed at the 2019 Oscars: Regina King, Constance Wu, Billy Porter and More

Gemma Chan, Kacey Musgraves, Linda Cardelini, 2019 Oscars

Gemma Chan, Kacey Musgraves and More Stars Hit 2019 Oscars Red Carpet in Pink Ruffles

Henry Golding Has Seen "Crazy Rich Asians" 15 Times

Awkwafina, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Awkwafina Reveals When She Knew She Made it In Hollywood at the 2019 Oscars

Michelle Yeoh Addresses Gender Diversity at 2019 Oscars

Regina King Reacts to James Baldwin Oscar Nomination

Angelina Jolie, Regina King, 2019 Oscars

Regina King's Dress at the 2019 Oscars Is Giving Angelina Jolie a Run For Her Money

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.