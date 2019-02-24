See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 2:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kristin Cavallari, 2019 Oscars, Glambot

E!

Is it the Oscars 2019 already? 

It feels like just yesterday we saw A listers giving the 2018 Oscars Glambot some major love, but here we find ourselves once again. As you know, this is the final award show of the season, so there's one thing you can count on: the couture moments are sure to be epic. And epic they are, especially when viewed through the lens of the E! Glambot. Did you catch the always beautifulKristin Cavallaristrike a pose in her beaded black dress? And if you saw that, you had to have seen Brad Goreski looking dapper as can be in his white tux. 

For even more jaw-dropping fashion moments, keep scrolling! 

Does Kristin Cavallari ever have a bad red carpet look? We think not. 

We can always count on dapper dude Brad Goreski to serve (and this red-carpet look is yet another excellent example). 

Juicy J and his wife Regina Perera certainly know how to set the tone for all the couple moments to come. 

Photos

The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

Have you ever seen anything more mezmerizing than Laura Marano's dress complete with that big yellow bow? 

Ryan Seacrestis always ready for the next interview—how does he do it? 

Want to get in on the rest of the red carpet Glambot action? Click here!

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Marina de Tavira, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Roma's Marina de Tavira Showcases Red Hot Look as She Makes Oscars Debut

Bohemian Rhapsody, 2019 Oscars

Bohemian Rhapsody Cast Says They'll End the 2019 Oscars With a "Group Cry"

Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke Says the End of Game of Thrones Will Shock You

Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Couples, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

See All of the Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2019 Oscars

Adam Lambert, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Adam Lambert Gushes Over ''Surreal'' Opportunity to Open the 2019 Oscars With Queen

Giuliana Rancic, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

All the Details on Giuliana Rancic's 2019 Oscars Dress

Melissa McCarthy, Ben Falcone, Instagram

Catch All the BTS Moments From Emilia Clarke, Melissa McCarthy & More at the 2019 Oscars: See Their Instagrams & Twitpics

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.