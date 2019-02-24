Kristen Stewart, Miley Cyrus and More Stars Attend Chanel's Pre-Oscars Party

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 2:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Rochelle Brodin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Oscars night is finally here; however, a few stars decided to kick off the celebrations a little early.

For instance, several A-listers attended the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at The Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday.

Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong'o, Lucy Boynton and Frances McDormand were just a few of the stars to attend the soirée. Carey Mulligan, Tessa Thompson, Michael Keaton, Shailene Woodley, Robin Wright and Henry Golding were all there, as well.

For some, the event served as a sweet date night. Miley Cyrus attended the event with her new hubby Liam Hemsworth, for instance, and Leslie Mann was joined by her husband Judd Apatow.

Some celebrities, however, have been gearing up for the Academy Awards all week long. To see which stars attended this and other pre-Oscars parties check out the gallery below.

Photos

Pre-Oscars Parties 2019

The 2019 Oscars are about to begin. The award show takes place Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Fans can catch all the action by tuning into ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PST.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Oscars , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Regina King, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards

Best Dressed at the 2019 Oscars: Regina King, Constance Wu, Billy Porter and More

Gemma Chan, Kacey Musgraves, Linda Cardelini, 2019 Oscars

Gemma Chan, Kacey Musgraves and More Stars Hit 2019 Oscars Red Carpet in Pink Ruffles

Awkwafina, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Awkwafina Reveals When She Knew She Made it In Hollywood at the 2019 Oscars

Kristin Cavallari, Brad Goreski, 2019 Oscars

See the Best Oscars 2019 Glambot Moments for Yourself

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Kacey Musgraves Brings Southern Charm to the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Henry Golding, 2019 Oscars, 2019 Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Henry Golding Teases Crazy Rich Asians Sequel at the 2019 Oscars

Angelina Jolie, Regina King, 2019 Oscars

Regina King's Dress at the 2019 Oscars Is Giving Angelina Jolie a Run For Her Money

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.