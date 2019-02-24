Kristen Stewart, Miley Cyrus and More Stars Attend Chanel's Pre-Oscars Party

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 2:11 PM

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Rochelle Brodin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Oscars night is finally here; however, a few stars decided to kick off the celebrations a little early.

For instance, several A-listers attended the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at The Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Saturday.

Margot Robbie, Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong'o, Lucy Boynton and Frances McDormand were just a few of the stars to attend the soirée. Carey Mulligan, Tessa Thompson, Michael Keaton, Shailene Woodley, Robin Wright and Henry Golding were all there, as well.

For some, the event served as a sweet date night. Miley Cyrus attended the event with her new hubby Liam Hemsworth, for instance, and Leslie Mann was joined by her husband Judd Apatow.

Some celebrities, however, have been gearing up for the Academy Awards all week long. To see which stars attended this and other pre-Oscars parties check out the gallery below.

Photos

Pre-Oscars Parties 2019

The 2019 Oscars are about to begin. The award show takes place Sunday, Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Fans can catch all the action by tuning into ABC starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PST.

Watch E! tonight starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.