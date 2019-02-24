Try Not to Cry as the Black Panther Challenge Founder Receives $10K for His Next Fundraiser

"We Have Stories" founder Frederick Joseph is ready to do more good.

As you surely know, amid the success of Marvel's Black Panther film, the marketing guru founded the #BlackPantherChallenge—a philanthropic enterprise to help get disadvantage kids to theaters to see the historic flick.

"I really felt that kids needed to see themselves represented in that way," Joseph exclusively shared to E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: Oscars 2019 commentators Jeannie Mai and Nina Parker. "So once I saw that people were receptive to it, I said, 'Well maybe I can use some of my marketing ingenuity and contacts to make this thing grow…and people made it happen."

And grow it did as the challenge went on to raise more than a million dollars, with 73,000 children taking in the groundbreaking superhero movie.