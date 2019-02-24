Jessie J Opens Up About Depression and Anxiety in Emotional Video

Jessie Jis opening up about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

In her latest Instagram post, the singer chokes back tears as she plays the piano and sings to her millions of followers. The Brit explains she's been "feeling kinda off" as of late and decided to express her feelings through music. "I didn't know I would cry. I was live for a minute or two before this moment," Jessie explains "But it's important to be open that we are not always done up and feeling 100."

While some would feel the need to hide their vulnerability, the 30-year-old is trying to be an example to younger and older generations. She says, "In a time and a world (especially the social world) where sadly vulnerability is often seen as weakness where the younger generation are almost being taught to hide their real feelings behind a perfected edited image."