Arya Looks Strangely Happy in New Game of Thrones Footage

You want some Game of Thrones footage, you got some Game of Thrones footage.

Sure, it's like three seconds long, but it's something, and it comes along with sneak peeks of all of HBO's upcoming new shows and new seasons. Unsurprisingly, the wall makes multiple appearances in the teaser, which is airing tonight alongside the finale of True Detective.

The brief GOT bits show a dragon flying over an army while Arya looks up, almost smiling. We also see a glimpse of the wall crumbling, and a look at some of the major players in the upcoming battle: Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, the Night King, the dragons, and Tormund.