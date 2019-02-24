Meghan Markle Dazzles in Dior: See More of Her Best Pregnancy Style

Meghan Markle is serving up some serious style in Morocco.

The Duchess of Sussex attended a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco with Prince Harry on Sunday. The royal arrived at the event, held at the British Residence, in a stunning Dior gown and accessorized her look with a pair of Birks Snowstorm earrings, heels and a matching Dior clutch. The mother-to-be also swept her hair back into a chic updo.

Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper in a smart suit and tie.

Thomas Reilly, the British Ambassador to Morocco, had his two daughters, Orla and Elsa, greet the couple upon their arrival. The young ladies also presented the duo with flowers. Once inside, Meghan and Harry took part in a traditional rosewater greeting.