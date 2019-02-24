Meghan Markle Dazzles in Dior: See More of Her Best Pregnancy Style

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 1:06 PM

Meghan Markle is serving up some serious style in Morocco.

The Duchess of Sussex attended a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco with Prince Harry on Sunday. The royal arrived at the event, held at the British Residence, in a stunning Dior gown and accessorized her look with a pair of Birks Snowstorm earrings, heels and a matching Dior clutch. The mother-to-be also swept her hair back into a chic updo. 

Meanwhile, Harry looked dapper in a smart suit and tie.

Thomas Reilly, the British Ambassador to Morocco, had his two daughters, Orla and Elsa, greet the couple upon their arrival. The young ladies also presented the duo with flowers. Once inside, Meghan and Harry took part in a traditional rosewater greeting.

 

Photos

Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Style

It certainly has been a busy visit for the couple. Earlier in the day, they visited the Education for All Boarding House in the Atlas Mountains, which allows girls from rural areas to live closer to their school so they can further their education. There, they met with students and teachers and watched the pupils take part in a soccer game. They also presented the organization's founder, Michael McHugo, with an MBE for his efforts to improve gender equality in Morocco. In addition, Meghan took part in a Henna ceremony, which is a Moroccan tradition for pregnant women.

The duchess kept her outfit cute and casual for the outing by rocking a blue Alice + Olivia blazer, a black shirt and HATCH skinny jeans.

Meghan Markle, Dior Dress, Morocco Visit

Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

In addition, the dynamic duo met The Crown Prince of MoroccoPrince Moulay Hassan, in Rabat on Saturday. Once again, Meghan stunned in a red dress by Valentino.

Of course, Meghan has been serving up serious style throughout her entire pregnancy. To see more of her best looks, check out the gallery.

 

The duke and duchess' first child is due this spring.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

