Meghan Markle Gets a Henna Tattoo During Morocco Visit With Prince Harry

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 7:59 AM
Meghan Markle got some new ink during her visit to Morocco with Prince Harry on Sunday.
While visiting the town of Asni, the Duchess of Sussex took part in a Henna ceremony, which is a Moroccan tradition for pregnant women. The royal was all smiles as she received the temporary design, which extended from her pointer finger all the way up to her wrist.
It certainly was a busy day for the couple. In addition to taking part in the Henna ceremony, Meghan and Harry visited the Education for All Boarding House in the Atlas Mountains. The boarding house allows girls from rural areas to live closer to their school so they can further their education. According to the organization's website, up to 83 percent of women in Morocco are illiterate. Many also have limited access to secondary schools or can't afford transport to school.
When Meghan and Harry arrived at the school, they were greeted by pupils performing a welcoming song. The two then headed inside, where they met with students and spoke to them about their studies.
In addition, Their Royal Highnesses visited the Lycée Collegial Le Grand Atlas, where they observed students practicing English. The duo also spoke to a few of the teachers and watched students partake in a soccer game.
What's more, Harry presented the founder of Education for All, Michael McHugo with an MBE for his efforts to improve gender equality in education in Morocco.
Meghan kept her look cute and casual for the outing. According to the fashion blog Meghan's Mirror, she wore a blue blazer by Alice + Olivia, which she paired with a black T-shirt and HATCH skinny jeans. She also accessorized her look with an Aritzia Wilfred scarf, as well as Illesteva York sunglasses and Birdies Blackbird slippers. In addition, she donned a pair of Boh Runga Discologo gold earrings.
The couple touched down in Morocco on Saturday. The mother-to-be wore a gorgeous red dress by Valentino for the royals' meeting with The Crown Prince of Morocco, Prince Moulay Hassan, in Rabat that evening.
Meghan has certainly been doing a lot of traveling lately. Just a few days ago, she visited New York for her baby shower, which was reportedly hosted by Amal Clooney and Serena Williams.
The duke and duchess' child is due this spring.
