Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Brings Laughs and Parodies Fyre Festival Doc: Best Moments

by Corinne Heller & Lena Grossman | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 4:38 PM
Anything goes at the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards! And did someone say they needed some mineral water?
Honoring the best in independent film and firing on cable channel IFC, the annual ceremony, traditionally held a day before the Oscars are broadcast on ABC, offered laughs, sarcasm, glamour and one notable and hilarious parody of the Hollywood's Biggest Night. Legion actress Aubrey Plaza hosted the show from Santa Monica, California.
Presenters included Amanda Seyfried, Jon Hamm, Molly Shannon and Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard. Winners included actor Richard E. Grant and Bo Burnham, who won Best Screenplay for Eighth Grade. Even Glenn Close's dog made an appearance onstage as she accepted the award for Best Female Lead.
Check out a full list of winners of the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards and also check the best moments below:
The acerbic actress showcased her dry sense of humor, roasting some nominees with lines like, "I do love movies and I truly beloeve that people should see them how they're mean to to be seen—in the theaters. And I know if the movie you poured your soul into ends up on Netflix, yes, it will be seen by millions of people...as they scroll past it to find the show about folding socks into tiny squares. Tidying Up or Roma? Either way, I'm gonna watch someone clean up a bunch of s--t, so who cares.
Why? Why not.
The ceremony featured a prerecorded segment showing Plaza's former Parks and Recreation co-star Jim O'Heir parodying Andy King's viral moment in Netflix's FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.
Netflix jokes aside, Alfonso Cuaron's Roma won Best International Film, perhaps setting the tone for what's expected to happen at the Oscars.
Aubrey Plaza came running into the production room at one point and asked where to find the president of Film Independent. Turns out he was "all tied up." I guess that means we missed the "long, boring speech" he was supposed to make.
Shangela surprised everyone with a song and dance number about all the Best Feature films. It even featured chicken nuggets as an homage to Eighth Grade.
Barry Jenkins won the award for Best Director for his film If Beale Street Could Talk and he revealed he "didn't even want to win" it. During his speech, he referenced a comment that fellow winner Regina King made at the Golden Globes about the percentage of female directors in the industry. Jenkins called on financiers and producers in the audience to help finance films directed by women and by doing so, it will create a butterfly effect to bring more parity into the directing field. "I cannot make women's movies without women's voices at the forefront," he said.
Like most other award shows this season, Close took home the trophy for her role in The Wife. This time, however, she brought her dog Pip onstage with her as her cute date.
Congratulations to all the winners!
The 2019 Oscars will air on Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
Watch E! this Sunday starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!
