Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Son Miles Hates This One Trendy Food

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 3:34 PM

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Instagram

John Legend's twin a.k.a. his son Miles Stephens turned 9-months-old on Saturday and Chrissy Teigen is celebrating it in the cutest way possible.

The Cravings cookbook author posted a photo on Instagram of baby Miles alongside a chalkboard that shared some information about him. For instance, he now has two teeth, weighs 15 1/2 pounds and is 28 3/4 inches tall.

Additionally, Miles' favorite songs are "Baby Shark" and "B-I-N-G-O." One can only imagine what a John Legend-led lullaby of "Baby Shark" sounds like.

Other than his physical aspects, Teigen's little board about her son divulges some of his likes and dislikes. The top three lines say "I love my sister Luna," "I love toys with music noises" and "I love bath time." Music is clearly in his blood!

It seems, however, that there is some split loyalty when it comes to his parent's professions. 

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

The 9-month-old loves his musical toys and lullabies, but he hasn't quite caught up with the food trends like his mom.

The last bit of information on Miles' birthday board shows off his one dislike: quinoa.

Perhaps he'll come around one day soon!

Teigen's 9-month update on Miles is the latest in her adorable posts about her son. On Jan. 12, Teigen enlisted Twitter to help her decide what color tuxedo her son should wear to Legend's James Bond-themed 40th birthday party.

In December, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared that Miles was fitted for a helmet "for his adorable slightly misshapen head." She said on Twitter, "so if you see pictures, don't feel bad for him because he's just fixing his flat and honestly he's probably gonna be even cuter with it somehow."

The mom of 2 recently gave some insight into Miles' personality and how he takes after his parents. "He loves being told he's handsome," Teigen told E! News in October.

She added, "Miles is so reserved—he's just John. He's just a cuddly, lovable little ball."

Take a look at the gallery below to see Miles and his sister Luna's cutest sibling moments.

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

Bottle Time!

Luna showed her little brother the ropes when it came to bottle time. 

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

Baby Bath

The adorable tots struck a pose during bath time. 

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

Life With Legend

The brother and sister hung out with their famous dad, John Legend

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

Jet Set

They may be young, but Luna and Miles already know the jet set life. 

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

So Sweet

In the words of mama Chrissy Teigen, "*heart explodes*"

Miles Stephens, Luna Stephens, John Legend,

Instagram

Sisterly Love

There's nothing like a big hug from your big sister!

Happy 9-month birthday, Miles! There won't be any quinoa cake for you, don't worry.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

