Aubrey Plaza and More Showcase Chic Styles on 2019 Independent Film Awards Red Carpet

There's just one more major carpet to unroll before the 2019 Oscars...get ready for the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards!

Host Aubrey Plaza, and nominees Regina King and Glenn Close have arrived at the annual ceremony, traditionally held before the Academy Awards, honoring the best in independent film.

Plaza looked chic in a black spaghetti strap sheath gown with silver piping. King wore a sleeveless, plunging maroon knee-length dress. Close arrived in a metallic purple pantsuit.

The event, sponsored by Fiji Water, airs on IFC on Saturday, a day before the Oscars.

Presenters include Amanda Seyfried, Taraji P. Henson, Sterling K. Brown, Armie Hammer, Finn Wolfhard and Viggo Mortensen.