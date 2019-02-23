Khloe Kardashian Posts About "F--ked Up" People Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 23, 2019 10:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Khloe Kardashian is slowly continuing to open up about her feelings following former beau Tristan Thompson's second cheating scandal.

E! News confirmed on Tuesday that the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the NBA player broke up. The two split after he reportedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloe has not shied away from the spotlight amid the breakup, as she later appeared at a fashion event. But behind her public poise is a world of pain, as she expressed on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

"We have to accept that some people are really f--ked up and it's not our job to heal them," she wrote. "The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss and have found their way out of the depths. These people have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen."

Read

Everything We Know About the Drama Between Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

She also shared an inspirational quote: "Don't let shame keep you from asking for the support you want. Suffering is done in silence, end it with speaking up. Everyone has a dark chapter. Make your shadows go away by shining light on yours. Find the encouragement and the strength needed to face the sun. Remember clouds are temporary. Believe it gets better."

 

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Khloe had also posted cryptic Instagram posts soon after the latest scandal erupted.

Khloe shared her latest posts a day after returning from a quick overnight girls' trip to Palm Springs with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian and BFF Malika Haqq, a source told E! News.

Tristan has appeared to deny the cheating allegations, which come almost a year after there were multiple reports that claimed the Cleveland Cavaliers player had intimately engaged with other women, a scandal that erupted just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. The reality star later forgave him and the two spent the summer in Los Angeles before he returned to the Cavaliers for the new NBA season.

 

Jordyn, meanwhile, made her first public appearance following the scandal on Thursday, at an event celebrating the launch of her collaboration with Eylure. She addressed the crowd at one point, mentioning "everything that's going on," and saying, "It's been real."

Jordyn is "living her worst nightmare," a source recently told E! News, adding, "She's completely distraught and knows she has lost everything. Her life will never be the same."

"As of yesterday, she has been completely cut off by Kylie and the family," the source said. "Kylie's life has been turned upside down as well. She feels like she never knew who Jordyn was."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , Jordyn Woods , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News , Breakups

Trending Stories

Latest News
Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Baltierra Shares First Photo of His and Catelynn's New Baby Girl

Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Have a Date Night Before the Oscars

Paris Hilton, Machine Gun Kelly, Instagram

Paris Hilton Has a "Lit Night" Out With Machine Gun Kelly

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Grab a Spoon Full of Sugar & Vote for Emily Blunt's Most Memorable Role on Her Birthday

Donald Trump

Donald Trump and Holmes & Watson Win Big at Razzies 2019

Independent Spirit Awards statue

Independent Spirit Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Kehlani, Instagram

How Motherhood Became the Ultimate Goal in Kehlani's Young and Hard-Fought Life

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.