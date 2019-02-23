Khloe Kardashian Posts About "F--ked Up" People Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is slowly continuing to open up about her feelings following former beau Tristan Thompson's second cheating scandal.

E! News confirmed on Tuesday that the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the NBA player broke up. The two split after he reportedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloe has not shied away from the spotlight amid the breakup, as she later appeared at a fashion event. But behind her public poise is a world of pain, as she expressed on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

"We have to accept that some people are really f--ked up and it's not our job to heal them," she wrote. "The most beautiful people we have known are those who have known defeat, known suffering, known struggle, known loss and have found their way out of the depths. These people have an appreciation, a sensitivity and an understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern. Beautiful people do not just happen."