Donald Trump and Holmes & Watson Win Big at Razzies 2019

Donald Trump and the Will Ferrell-John C. Reilly comedy Holmes & Watson were the big "winners" at the 2019 Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, which honor the worst in film and are traditionally announced the day before the Oscars via a YouTube video.

The President of the United States won not one but two awards—Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo for his appearances as himself in the documentaries Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9. Trump's White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway also won Best Supporting Actress for her appearance in Fahrenheit 11/9.

Reilly was named Worst Supporting Actor for his role in Holmes & Watson, a parody of the adventures of detective Sherlock Holmes and John Watson. The movie was also dubbed Worst Picture and won two other awards as well.