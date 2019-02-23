How Motherhood Became the Ultimate Goal in Kehlani's Young and Hard-Fought Life

"If you know me, you know I've dreamt about motherhood since i was very young. when asked what my goals are, it's always the idea of a big healthy happy family & whatever comes along is a plus."

That's how R&B sensation Kehlani announced her surprising pregnancy to the world back in October, breaking the news in a since-deleted Instagram post. And while the idea of a child dreaming about motherhood may strike some as odd or perhaps even limiting, when you take a look at all the life that the singer, just two months shy of her 24th birthday, has lived in such a relatively short amount of time, that longing—for family, for happiness, for a chance to do it all right—well, it makes perfect sense.

When she writes on Instagram, as she did on February 3, about trauma skipping generations until it reaches "someone able to heal it. and when they do... they heal 7 generations back & 7 generations forward," she knows of what she speaks. Because until recently, perhaps right when she found out she was pregnant with the due-any-day-now Adeya Nomi, the life of Kehlani Ashley Parrish has been one peppered with nearly as much trauma as it has seen success.