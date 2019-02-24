15 Oversize Coats for the It-Girl

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 3:00 AM

15 Oversize Coats for the It-Girl

Here's one thing we know about these less-than-desirable temps occurring right now: They're not going up anytime soon. 

So, you can either sit there and complain about it or recognize the excellent shopping opportunity in front of you. And what do you buy when the weather is cold? Coats, of course! But allow us to point you in the direction of a certain type of coat, the oversize coat. A roomy top layer is a great idea for a few reasons. One, you can layer up underneath—so super practical and cozy. And two, it just looks effortlessly stylish without looking sloppy. And if that isn't winning, we don't know what is. 

Our 15 faves are below! 



VOLCOM Perfect Stone Faux Fur Lined Moto Jacket

BUY IT: $149.50 at Nordstrom

 



TOPSHOP Faux Fur Jacket

BUY IT: $130 at Nordstrom



Faux Fur Burgundy Coat

BUY IT: $125 at PrettyLittleThing



KENDALL + KYLIE Oversize Plaid Puffer Jacket

BUY IT: $200 at Nordstrom



Varley Cowan Coat

BUY IT: $249 at Revolve



Red Borg Pocket Front Coat

BUY IT: $88 at PrettyLittleThing



by the way. Margot Oversized Jacket

BUY IT: $128 at Revolve



LEVI'S® Oversize Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: $149.90 at Nordstrom



Charcoal Pocket Detail Oversized Jacket

BUY IT: $70 at PrettyLittleThing



Black Oversized PU Aviator

BUY IT: $132 at PrettyLittleThing



BERNARDO Oversize Puffer Coat

BUY IT: $84.90 at Nordstrom



I.AM.GIA Pixie Faux Shearling Jacket

BUY IT: $120 at Nordstrom



TOPSHOP Anoushka Faux Fur Coat

BUY IT: $160 at Nordstrom



LEVI'S® Oversize Faux Shearling Lined Trucker Jacket

BUY IT: $128 at Nordstrom



KENDALL + KYLIE Oversize Faux Mink Fur Moto Jacket

BUY IT: $355 at Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

