Sealed With a Kiss? See What Really Went Down During Nikki Bella & Peter Kraus' Date

It was a big week for the Bella twins!

At the start of Sunday's Total Bellas, Brie Bella was emotionally torn up in the aftermath of her and Nikki Bella's most recent WWE appearance. For those who missed it, last week's episode ended on an especially sour note. In a heated tag team match for Monday Night RAW, Nikki and Brie took on the Riott Squad, a group of the twins' professional rivals and real-life friends.

Fellow WWE star Liv Morgan stole the spotlight at first, but had to take a serious breather after suffering a series of gnarly kicks to the face—real ones. For the first time in her 12-year wrestling career, Brie had accidentally injured a fellow athlete in the ring. Backstage after the match, she called her husband Daniel Bryan in tears.

"I'm so upset," she told him, before explaining that the mistake was already making her question whether she belongs in the WWE ring at all anymore. When she returned home to San Diego the next morning, Brie admitted she'd reached a breaking point.