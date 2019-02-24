See Your Favorite Movie Stars at the 2019 Oscars Tonight on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The #ERedCarpet is just a few hours away!

That's right, as any movie buff knows the 2019 Oscars are tonight and E! News will be on site talking to all of Hollywood's biggest film stars and Academy Award nominees.

Before the ceremony starts, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will be talking to the biggest movie stars around during E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Oscars special, which starts at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. That's right, you can expect to see Oscar nominees like Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Glenn Close, Amy Adams, Mahershala AliYalitza Aparicio, Melissa McCarthy, Regina King, Christian Bale, Emma Stone and many more walking the red carpet.

After Ryan and G chat with all the A-list film stars and get all those amazing exclusive interviews, be sure to watch their half-hour Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2019 show at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT before the first award is handed out during the Oscars telecast on ABC.

Photos

Then and Now: See the Oscars Nominees' First Red Carpets

And as you excitedly prepare yourself for Hollywood's biggest night, make sure you've downloaded the E! app to get all of the behind-the-scenes access to the 2019 Oscars.

Watch E! this Sunday starting at 10 p.m. for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars red carpet coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on SKY Cinema at 12:30 a.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Oscars , Movies , Giuliana Rancic , Ryan Seacrest , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Aubrey Plaza, 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Aubrey Plaza and More Showcase Chic Styles on 2019 Independent Film Awards Red Carpet

Yalitza Aparicio

Roma Star Yalitza Aparicio's Whirlwind Year: From Landing Magazine Covers to Becoming an Oscar-Nominated Actress

Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert Downey Jr., Oscar Couples

The Oscars Are for Lovers: A Look Back at Our Favorite Former Couples at the Legendary Award Show

Tom Brady Gushes Over Gisele at 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala

Giuliana Rancic Is Ready For 2019 Oscars Red Carpet

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Pack on the PDA at Science Gala

Emma Stone Best Looks

Emma Stone Is One of Our Favourite Style Stars Over the Past Decade: See Her Most Iconic Looks Now

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.