Vanderpump Rules Midseason Trailer Shows Drama Between the Toms, All Because of James Kennedy

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 11:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Vanderpump Rules

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

"I love you more than ranch dressing." "Are you kidding me?" 

"You slept with him?" "I thought about you the entire f--king time." 

Vanderpump Rules may have just given us two new brilliant declarations of romance in its midseason trailer, but that's not the only major moment we're in for in the back half of season seven. 

The Toms are in the middle of some major drama as Sandoval is still mad about Katie getting James Kennedy fired. Schwartz is obviously standing by his wife, since James, after all, was fired after he made rude comments about Katie's body. But Sandoval seems to be taking the DJ's side, even calling Katie a bully, which is confusing even Lisa Vanderpump. 

"This is your partner's wife you're talking about!" 

Photos

Renewed or Canceled: TV Show Fates Revealed

Katie's in tears at the end of the trailer as Sandoval goes off, a big contrast to earlier in the trailer when Schwartz is wooing her with a bed full of chips and a couple glasses of champagne. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Brittany trying on wedding dresses and toasting Jax, while later they're in couple's counseling. 

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m., and the next episode description involves James getting a DJ gig at PUMP, so really, how bad is he doing? 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Vanderpump Rules , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

The Hills Cast Gets Candid About Returning to the Unwritten World of Reality TV

Lindsay Lohan, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club

Kailah's Got Some Harsh Words for Her Boss in Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Sneak Peek

Ellen Page, PorterEdit

Why Ellen Page Thinks Her Umbrella Academy Character Is Relatable

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Is Absolutely Terrified Of Surprise Date in Sneak Peek

Exclusive: Oh S--t! "The Bachelor" Is Going Skydiving

John Legend, The Voice

Watch Chrissy Teigen Send John Legend Off to His First Day of The Voice

Sex and the City, Chris Noth, Sarah Jessica Parker

Why Sex and the City Wasn't Supposed to End the Way It Did and Other Secrets About the HBO Hit's Finale That You Probably Forgot

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.