Jennifer Lawrence Flashes Massive Engagement Ring From Cooke Maroney

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jennifer Lawrence

TheImageDirect.com

Jennifer Lawrence flashed her gorgeous engagement ring while out with friends in New York City.

The Oscar winner, who is set to tie the knot with beau Cooke Maroney, appeared to be having a girls' night out with her pals at ABC Cocina on Thursday night. Photos show Lawrence having an animated conversation with her friends at the restaurant, her diamond sparkler on full display during their chat over drinks.

"They seemed to be sharing stories and laughing and having a good time," an eyewitness tells E! News.

Another insider also shares that Lawrence was "in a great mood laughing and chatting with her girlfriends."

"They shared several different dishes and seemed to really enjoy themselves," the source says. "Jennifer wore her engagement ring and it was very noticeable and sparkly. She was smiling and laughing throughout the meal. It was clear she's very happy and was having a great night."

Photos

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney: Romance Rewind

It was just weeks ago that Lawrence's rep confirmed to E! News that the 28-year-old actress is engaged to the 34-year-old art gallerist. The confirmation came shortly after Lawrence was spotted out wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring, raising eyebrows.

The couple's engagement comes about eight months after they first sparked romance rumors.

Jennifer Lawrence

TheImageDirect.com

Photographers spotted the pair, who reportedly met through her best friend Laura Simpson, together for the first time in early June. Since that time, Lawrence and Maroney have been seemingly inseparable, enjoying date nights around the city as well as trips around the world together.

Prior to her relationship with Maroney, Lawrence previously dated actor Nicholas Hoult and director Darren Aronofsky

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Couples , Engagements , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
R. Kelly

R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

James Kennedy, Vanderpump Rules

Vanderpump Rules Midseason Trailer Shows Drama Between the Toms, All Because of James Kennedy

The Hills Cast, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

The Hills Cast Gets Candid About Returning to the Unwritten World of Reality TV

Sanaa Latham, Tina Knowles Lawson

Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Lawson Hangs Out With Sanaa Lathan After Bitegate

Kristin Cavallari, Very Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Teases Marital Woes in Very Cavallari Supertease: "Jay and I Are in a Serious Funk"

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

John Krasinski Confirms A Quiet Place 2 Release Date

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Prune Nourr, Maddox Jolie-Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Her Kids Enjoy a Night Out at the Museum

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.