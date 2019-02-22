EXCLUSIVE!

Inside the Pre-Oscars Parties With Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder and More Stars

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller & Amanda Williams | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 9:43 AM

Nikki Reed and husband Ian Somerhalder made a rare public appearance at a pre-Oscars 2019 party on Thursday, joining a slew of other celebs who are gathering to celebrate the end of award season ahead of the Academy Awards.

The notoriously private married couple attended Cadillac's Oscars weekend cocktail bash at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood. Other guests included John Stamosand wife Caitlyn McHughAllison Janney, Zoe Saldana and sister Cisley SaldanaTiffany Haddish, Hilary SwankLiev SchreiberChristoph WaltzColton HaynesAisha TylerZachary Quinto and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Reed and Somerhalder were spotted together by some heat lamps, chatting with some men about ecological ideas. The actors are known environmentalists. Somerhalder was also seen talking to Schreiber.

Stamos and his wife arrived together and immediately posed for photos, then were spotted chatting with Ferguson and Haddish.

Allison Janney arrived in a red Galvan jumpsuit, took photos inside as she entered, and then was escorted to a table outside. She was served Belvedere Vodka sodas and looked like she was having a great time. The actress was overheard talking about how Oscar-nominated film Roma was "visually the most beautiful thing" she'd seen in a long time and raved about her "best friend" Melissa McCarthy's performance in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Janney also chatted with Swank and the two gushed over photos on the latter's phone.

Haynes arrived alone and was seen chatting with several men at the bash.

Meanwhile, Zendaya co-hosted the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women in Hollywood event, along with Ava DuVernayand editor-in-chief Radhika Jones.

See photos from pre-Oscars 2019 parties below.

Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cadillac

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder

The two make a rare joint appearance at Cadillac's Oscars weekend cocktail bash.

Tiffany Haddish, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Cadillac)

Tiffany Haddish

The comedienne and actress chills out at Cadillac's Oscars weekend cocktail bash.

Allison Janney, Hilary Swank, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Cadillac)

Allison Janney and Hilary Swank

The Oscar-winning actresses pose for a pic at Cadillac's Oscars weekend cocktail bash.

Zoe Saldana, Cisley Saldana, Sister, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cadillac

Zoe Saldana and Cisley Saldana

The sister appear at Cadillac's Oscars weekend cocktail bash.

Colton Haynes, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cadillac

Colton Haynes

The actor appears at Cadillac's Oscars weekend cocktail bash.

Colton Haynes, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Cadillac

Colton Haynes

...and makes a statement.

Zendaya, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Zendaya

The actress wows in a stunning red gown at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women in Hollywood event.

Lupita Nyong'o, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Lupita Nyong'o

The Oscar winner showcases a glamorous look at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women in Hollywood event.

Olivia Munn, Pre-Oscars 2019 Party

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Olivia Munn

The actress looks chic at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women in Hollywood event.

Nina Dobrev, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Nina Dobrev

The actress is a vision in white.

Susan Kelechi Watson, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Susan Kelechi Watson

The This Is Us star rocks a bold print.

Rachel Bloom, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Rachel Bloom

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star attends the party in a super chic jumpsuit.

Bailee Madison, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Bailee Madison

The actress opts for a neon ensemble for the "new Hollywood" event.

Gemma Chan, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Gemma Chan

The Crazy Rich Asians and Captain Marvel actress looks radiant in red.

Sofia Carson, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Sofia Carson

The Descendants star gives the little black dress a new spin. 

Becca Tilley, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Becca Tilley

The Bachelor alumna looks chic and sophisticated in her one-shoulder number.

Francia Raisa, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Francia Raisa

The Grown-ish star turns heads in a bold suit.

Troian Bellisario, Patrick J. Adams, Ashley Benson, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Troian Bellisario, Patrick J. Adams and Ashley Benson

Group shot!

Danielle Macdonald, Tess Holiday, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Danielle Macdonald and Tess Holliday

The Dumplin actress and model go glam for the pre-Oscars party. 

Yalitza Aparicio, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Yalitza Aparicio

The actress has a lot to celebrate this award show season. She's nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in Roma.

Chloe Bennett, Colton Haynes, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Chloe Bennett and Colton Haynes

Who wouldn't want to party with this dynamic duo?

Jamie King, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Jaime King

The actress isn't afraid to show a little skin in her semi-sheer dress.

Amandla Stenberg, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Amandla Stenberg

The Hate U Give actress is one of the party's hosts.

Joseph Mazzello, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Joseph Mazzello

The Bohemian Rhapsody actor keeps it cool and casual for the big event.

Ashley Benson, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars actress stuns in a corseted white dress.

Henry Golding, Machine Gun Kelly, Tom Payne, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Henry Golding

The Crazy Rich Asians star poses alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Tom Payne.

The 2019 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

