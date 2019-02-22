Why Ellen Page Thinks Her Umbrella Academy Character Is Relatable

Ellen Page has brought a character to life that she thinks other women can connect with.

The 32-year-old actress of Inception and Juno fame is currently starring in Netflix's adaptation of The Umbrella Academy comic book series, which chronicles the peculiar life of sibling superheroes. Page plays Vanya, the seventh child, who is unaware of her powers because of her father's interference.

"She had a very abusive childhood, as did they all," the actress said in a new interview with Net-a-Porter's digital magazine, PorterEdit. "But on top of the abuse, she has been separated from the others, and constantly made to feel worthless."

"As an adult," she continued, "it's hard for her to have intimate relationships, and she struggles with anxiety and depression. I'm sure a lot of people, particularly young women, will really relate to her."