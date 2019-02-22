Why Sofia Richie Likes to Keep Her Relationship With Scott Disick Private

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 8:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Sofia Richie, Tatler, April 2019

David Roemer / Tatler

When it comes to Sofia Richie's relationship with Scott Disick, she likes to keep it private.

The 20-year-old model has been dating the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for about a year and a half. While their romance is hardly a secret, they rarely talk about it in the press.

'I think a lot of people think they have to prove their relationships through social media and I'm just happy being private about my relationship. It's not like I won't post pictures about it, but I like having my little private life," Sofia said in an April 2019 cover interview with Tatler, available on digital download and on newsstands on February 28.

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Scott and Sofia have been photographed together in public many times and occasionally appear on each other's social media feeds.

 

Sofia Richie, Tatler, April 2019

David Roemer / Tatler

"We are very happy, very lovey dovey," Sofia told the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper's The Goss last September, when asked about Scott. "We are best friends and that is mainly the strongest connection we have. We have always had that best friend connection and from there it has really worked out. I am so happy."

In February 2018, Sofia told E! News, when asked what makes her relationship with Scott special, "I just think he's the male version of me. Our humor. We have very similar humor."

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Formula E

Space Suit / / SplashNews.com

Meanwhile, Sofia has grown closer with Scott's family. In December, the two vacationed with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and her and Scott's three kids in Cabo, marking the first time Sofia and Kourtney have been photographed together. Scott jokingly captioned a photo of the trio, "THREE'S COMPANY."

Also that month, Sofia joined Scott and the extended Kardashian-Jenner family on a trip to Aspen. Sofia also attended the family's annual Christmas party.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on Sunday, March 31 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Couples , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor, Colton Underwood

The Bachelor Is Absolutely Terrified Of Surprise Date in Sneak Peek

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Best Makeup Selfies

Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

Empire, Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Cut From Final 2 Empire Episodes of the Season

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Vote for Birthday Girl Drew Barrymore's Best Role From E.T. to Santa Clarita Diet

John Legend, The Voice

Watch Chrissy Teigen Send John Legend Off to His First Day of The Voice

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Pack on the PDA at Science Gala

Chrissy Teigen, Princess Beatrice of York

Chrissy Teigen Totally Fangirls After Princess Beatrice Offers to Be Her Goddaughter

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.