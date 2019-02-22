Watch Chrissy Teigen Send John Legend Off to His First Day of The Voice

We've said it before and we'll say it again: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend need a sitcom.

In our exclusive clip from season 14 of The Voice, Chrissy's sending John off to the Universal lot like she's sending him off to school, with all the important supplies: a book of country sayings, so he knows what Blake Shelton is talking about, a big button to practice with on the bus, earplugs because of how much Kelly Clarkson talks, and some tattoos so Adam Levine thinks he's cool.

It's just the sort of lovingly goofy everyday activity we imagine is real life for these two, and we refuse to believe you if you tell us otherwise.