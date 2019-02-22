Our Favorite Smell-Good Scents to Buy Now

There's a reason smell is one of the five senses: It's important, you know.

When you walk into a space that has a warm and welcoming aroma, you notice. It really sets the tone for your experience in that space. Think of a spa. There's a reason you're greeted with note of eucalyptus—it's calming. Or what about when you go home and step into your mom's kitchen? Chances are there's a yummy smell that makes you feel a certain kind of way. What we're saying: Make it a point to set the mood in your own space, whatever it may be, with a delicious scent of your choice.

Need some inspo? Here are our current favorite selections.