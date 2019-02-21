Kelly Rowland, Regina King and More Stars Sizzle at the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon

Just days before the 2019 Oscars air on Sunday, Feb. 24, celebrities flocked to the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

From Kelly Rowland to Regina King to Octavia Spencer, the star-studded event was full of Hollywood talent.

At today's luncheon, Essence is honoring Amandla Stenberg, Jenifer Lewis, Kiki Layne and Regina Hall.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Eva Marcille was so moved by Stenberg's speech, she was the first to stand up for her ovation.

Another notable moment? Layne's Breakout Star acceptance speech, where spoke about how she feels like she isn't alone "in all of this."

"It is the very beginning for me and being here in this room and receiving this award, it's showing me that I'm not by myself in all of this," the If Beale Street Could Talk actress said in her acceptance speech.

"People ask me all the time ‘How has all of this been? Your life is changing?' I mean, it's really exciting and I'm so very thankful but it's also extremely terrifying."