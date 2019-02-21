Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett Finalize Their Divorce

Kendra Wilkinson and Hank Baskett's marriage is officially over.

A source confirms to E! News that a Los Angeles County judge recently signed off on the pair's divorce case.

Almost a year has passed since the reality TV star and Playboy model filed for divorce from the former football player in April 2018. At the time, Kendra cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and listed January 1, 2018 as their date of separation. Both sought joint legal and physical custody of their kids, 9-year-old son Hank Jr. and 4-year-old daughter Alijah.

Much of Kendra and her ex's marital woes played out publicly over the course of their 10-year relationship, including an alleged cheating scandal involving Hank in 2014.

Last October, the 33-year-old revealed she had signed off on their divorce papers and was ready to embrace the next chapter of her life.