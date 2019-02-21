Kim Kardashian Defends "Single Mom" Khloe Kardashian for Attending Event Post-Split

Kim Kardashian is standing up for her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

On Wednesday night, Khloe stepped out for her first public appearance since news broke that she had called it quits with Tristan Thompson. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that the Cleveland Cavaliers star was involved in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods. Though Tristan took to Twitter to tweet and delete a denial, E! News learned that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians had officially split from the father of her child, True Thompson.

After attending PrettyLittleThing's opening event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Khloe received critical comments on social media that did not sit well with Kim.

Along with a video of Khloe out on Wednesday, one Twitter user wrote, "If someone cheats on you publicly. Y'all going outside the next day?"

After seeing the tweet, Kim took to social media to defend Khloe.

"Would you prefer she lose the [money emoji] too? A single mom has to work too boo!" Kim replied. "This was a professional commitment planned far in advance and you better believe she is not waiting on anyone to pay her bills or provide for her daughter. PERDIODT!!!"

Khloe seemingly approved of Kim's response, giving the tweet a like on Thursday.

As more details about the cheating scandal continue to emerge, Jordyn is said to be "living her worst nightmare."

"She's completely distraught and knows she has lost everything," a source tells E! News of the 21-year-old model. "Her life will never be the same."

Jordyn had been a close friend of the Kardashian family for years after meeting Kylie in their early teens, but it sounds like the family has cut ties with their former pal.

"As of yesterday, she has been completely cut off by Kylie and the family," the insider shares. "Kylie's life has been turned upside down as well. She feels like she never knew who Jordyn was."

Amid the scandal, Kim unfollowed both Tristan and Jordyn on Instagram, while Kendall only unfollowed Tristan. As of Thursday, both Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian no longer follow Jordyn on Instagram, though Khloe still follows Tristan.

It appears that Khloe, who has also received support from Cardi B, might be going on a vacation with her sister Kim and her BFF Malika Haqq. On Thursday afternoon, Kim posted videos with Malika to her Instagram Story, saying they're going on a "girls' trip."

