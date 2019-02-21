Jussie Smollett Seen for the First Time Out of Jail After Arrest

Jussie Smollett has been spotted leaving court following his arrest.

Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi announced on Thursday morning, Feb. 21, that the Empire star had turned himself in. Smollett's arrest followed hours after he was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. In the police report, the 36-year-old actor claimed that he had been attacked in Chicago by two offenders who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him in the early hours of Jan. 29.

Smollet appeared "visibly frustrated" while in a Chicago courtroom on Thursday afternoon for a bond hearing, also attended by his family members. During the hearing, a judge set Smollett's bond at $100,000, he must also surrender his passport.

After the bond hearing, Smollett was swarmed by cameras as he exited the court with security surrounding him.