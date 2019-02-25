Will the Botched Doctors Be Able to Fix New Patient Gaby's "Butchered" Breasts?

Can the Botched doctors fix Gaby's butchered breasts?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new episode, the Brentwood resident details how a health crisis in her childhood led her to getting a disastrous boob job.

Per the new patient, when she was born she had a benign cyst in her right armpit. Understandably, Gaby's parents had the growth removed, but the procedure caused side effects that came about in adulthood.

Specifically, when Gaby first started developing, she discovered that she was "budding on one side and the other side wouldn't bud."

"When they went in and they removed that cyst, they also removed the breast tissue—the mammary tissue in the axillary area of my chest," Gaby explains to the Botched camera.

In an attempt to combat the issue, Gaby reveals she had an expander put in at 21 years old ahead of a breast augmentation.