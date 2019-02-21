Lifetime Casts Their New Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Royal Sequel

Introducing the new TV versions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Lifetime has found its new Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to last year's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.

Meghan will be played by Tiffany Marie Smith, an actress and host who has appeared on Supernatural and Jane the Virgin. Harry will be portrayed by Charlie Field, who has appeared in Genius and Poldark.

Becoming Royal will tell the story of the couple's first year of marriage, "pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys and challenges of life inside the Royal Family. Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan's core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs."