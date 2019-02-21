Why Kate Middleton Was Missing From Meghan Markle's Baby Shower

Where was Kate Middleton?!

That was the question royal fans were asking Wednesday afternoon after Meghan Markle was treated to an intimate baby shower celebration in New York City.

Although the guest list was extremely tight, many were hoping the Duchess of Cambridge would be able to celebrate with the mom-to-be. But according to The Sun, Kate was enjoying a secret snow-filled holiday with her family.

Because her kids are off school this week, Kate wanted to create some family memories in the snow.

Besides, reports have surfaced that Meghan will have a second baby shower closer to home in London. Perhaps Kate has a special invite to this party.