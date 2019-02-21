Adam Lambert Opens Up About Mental Health in Message to Fans

  By
    &

Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 10:50 AM

Adam Lambert

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Adam Lambert has opened up about his new music in a deeply personal message to his fans.

In a note from the 37-year-old singer, posted to Twitter on Thursday, Lambert talks about coming out of a "dark period" and thanks his followers for their continued support.

"Let me offer a most sincere thank you for your patience and continued faith in me," the message begins. "You've pushed me to keep going even when I felt discouraged. I love making and performing music, but there have been many times where I've had to compromise on my artistic vision, with executives making decisions based on money and not art."

Watch Adam Lambert Move Cher to Tears With His Powerful Performance of "Believe"

"Don't get me wrong – I'm VERY proud of my body of word. But I'm coming out of a dark period of second-guessing my own artistry and having my mental health suffer because of it," Lambert continues. "I started asking myself, 'is all this hustle really worth it?' I put all my focus on my work and started to feel detached in my personal life. My self-worth was suffering. I was lonely and becoming depressed."

Lambert went on to write that being on tour with Queen helped recharge him with "positive energy."

"With a bit of professional help and the support of colleagues, friends and family, I pulled myself out of the darkness," Lambert says. "I decided to begin my next album on my own so I wouldn't be influenced by anything but my passion for music. I reached out to fellow writers and artists that I'd met over the years and began booking sessions with them. I wanted to make the music I wanted to make, and to get in the headspace I was in when I first dreamed of being a singer-before playing industry game started messing with my love for music."

"After the first few songs were written, I began to realized that the only way to get this new project released the way I envisioned it was to change up my team," he explains. "So I hired a new management company and signed with a new record label. A fresh start!"

Lambert went on to announce a new song called "Feel Something," a preview of his new album before he drops his first official single.

"This was written about me climbing out of the low period, defying my disillusionment, owning my needs, and opening my heart," he writes. "The life of a bachelor can be a laugh, with plenty of flings, but after awhile it starts to feel empty. Between frustrations with my career and many lost connections, I felt numb- and though I wanted to fall in love, I knew I wasn't ready. That's what inspired me to cry out, 'I don't need to feel love, I just wanted to feel something!' It was in this realization that I took my first step toward self-care and nursing my spirit back to health. This song is the emotional starting point of my new album."

Lambert concludes his message by telling his fans, "The tracks will chronicle the journey of taking responsibility for my own happiness and strength, and searching for intimacy. Since writing this song, I've found the joy I was missing and I'm back in my power. I can't wait for you to hear more!"

"Feel Something" drops tonight.

