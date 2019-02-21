Cardi B Stands By Khloe Kardashian Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

The rapper couldn't understand why some revel in others' misery.

"I feel like, alright she already learned her lesson, something real f--ked up happened before she gave birth, so it's like why do you guys keep I don't know like enjoying other people's pain? Enjoying other people misery, knowing how much it hurts when a guy that you're in love with, especially the father of your child, does something wrong. It's just so sad," the "Bodak Yellow" star said. "I feel like everybody always want to talk about how they want to uplift women...but it be like the same women that be laughing in the comments when another woman is going through some s--t and it's all the time...I feel like that s--t is whack."

"I be feeling bad because I think everybody been in those shoes," Cardi added. "I've been through it. Friends been through it. Family been through it. A lot of y'all b--ches been through it. That's why y'all always commenting on their comments like, 'I would never allow a man to do that to me,' 'That happened to me.' A lot of y'all be saying 'N----s ain't s--t.' A lot of y'all saying 'N----s ain't s--t' because y'all been through some s--t like that, so why is it that y'all laugh and 'live,' 'Oh I live' for another woman's pain—you know what I'm saying?"