Gwyneth Paltrow Alleges She's the Victim in Hit-and-Run Ski Accident Case

Gwyneth Paltrow has filed a countersuit revolving around an alleged ski accident that occurred in 2016, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

On Jan. 29, E! News reported that the Goop founder was being sued by a man named Terry Sanderson after an alleged hit-and-run incident at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. According to documents in Sanderson's lawsuit, "Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, 72, another skier, who was downhill."

Court documents filed on behalf of Sanderson at the time stated Paltrow "skied out of control" which caused him to be knocked "down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain surgery, four broken ribs and other injuries." According to the documents, Sanderson and a witness allege, "Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."

CNN reports Sanderson is seeking over $3 million in damages.

Paltrow, however, is now reportedly claiming to be the victim in her countersuit case against Sanderson.