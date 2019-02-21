Jussie Smollett Arrested for Allegedly Filing False Police Report

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 4:44 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jussie Smollett has been arrested and is in custody of detectives.

Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi announced the news on Thursday, noting the Empire actor had turned himself in.

The news came less than 24 hours after Smollett was charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. In the report, the Jamal Lyon character claimed he had been attacked by offenders yelling racist and homophobic slurs in January.

Smollett's attorney released a statement following the Cook County State Attorney's Office approval of the charges. 

"Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked. Given these circumstances, we intend to conduct a thorough investigation and to mount an aggressive defense," the statement read.

According to Tom Ahern, Deputy Director of News Affairs and Communications for the Chicago Police, Smollett faces a class four felony charge, which is punishable for up to three years in prison.

Read

Jussie Smollett Attack Investigation Takes a Major Turn: Everything We Know

A bond hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. local time.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jussie Smollett , Top Stories , Apple News , Crime , Empire

Trending Stories

Latest News
Warren Beatty, Moonlight, 2017 Oscars

The Most Shocking Moments to Ever Happen at the Oscars

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Attack Investigation Takes a Major Turn: Everything We Know

Lupita Nyong'o, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lupita Nyong'o Best Looks Deserve a Trophy of Their Own

Jennifer Love Hewitt

How Jennifer Love Hewitt Left Hollywood to Come Back Stronger Than Ever

Lady Gaga, Academy Awards, Oscars 2016, Best Dresses

A Look Back on Lady Gaga's Biggest Moments of 2018

Kristen Wiig, Independent Spirit Awards craziest moments

From Absurd Acceptance Speeches to Wacky Skits, See the Craziest Moments to Happen at the Independent Spirit Awards

E-Comm: Comfy Clothes Up to 50% Off Now

Comfy Clothes Up to 50% Off Now

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.