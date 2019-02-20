Christy Carlson Romano Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Christy Carlson Romano

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Christy Carlson Romano is happy to announce the arrival of her daughter, Sophia Elizabeth Rooney.

"Welcome to the world, Sophia Elizabeth Rooney," the former Disney star shared with her followers on Instagram, alongside a photo of the newborn's teensy tiny toes. "We are already marveling at your grace and beauty, just like when your sister was born. We cannot wait to watch our bright shining stars journey down the path of sisterhood together."

Sophia Elizabeth was so close to having a birthday on a holiday like big sister Isabella, but she missed Valentine's Day by just four days. Her sister, who is just 2-years-old, made her grand entrance into the world on Dec. 24, 2016.

It seems like just yesterday the Even Stevens star shared that she was expecting her second child, but it was really August of last year. "We are so excited, we just can't keep this a secret any longer!" she captioned her announcement on Instagram. 

Photos

2019 Celebrity Babies

The long-awaited arrival of her second child comes days after the actress and her husband, Brendan Rooney, walked the Kim Possible "green" carpet on Feb. 12. Romano wore a form-fitting black dress that absolutely shimmered as she walked hand in hand with Brendan at the fun-filled premiere. 

She also happened to have a reunion with her former Kim Possible co-stars Tahj Mowry and Raven-Symoné

Christy's fans can see her in action in the new Kim Possible movie on Disney Channel. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

