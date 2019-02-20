Survivor: Edge of Extinction Premiere Sends First Eliminated Castaway To Deserted Island

Something creepy is afoot on Survivor: Edge of Extinction.

When it was revealed that this season's big twist is that eliminated players can try to get back in the game by taking a boat to a mysterious island, it sounded like a lot of other twists before. Remember when Ghost Island was kind of a letdown? This had to be way better than Ghost Island.

So far, there's not a whole lot of information about exactly what awaits the castaways when they arrive on the Island of Extinction. All Reem found when she arrived there was nothing except for maybe a shipwreck, with no instructions or indication of how, exactly she's supposed to keep playing after being voted out.