Comfy Clothes Up to 50% Off Now

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 3:00 AM
It's been so cold out all winter long that we hardly can feel our faces.
And because that's the case, we've been stocking up on comfy separates—like crazy—for the past few months. That being said, is there ever such a thing as too many sweaters? It's a rhetorical question, of course, but endlessly spending on chunky knitwear and fancy sweatpants can get expensive. That's why we're all about a good sale. Since we're nowhere near done buying winter wear, we hunted down the best sale items you can get right now.
And the best part—some of it is up to half off, so don't wait!
BUY IT:
$16 $5 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT:
$60 $30 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT:
$80 $47.40 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: $128 (now $6.60) at Shopbop
BUY IT:
$19.90 $9.90 at Uniqlo
BUY IT:
$150 $60 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT:
$70 $30 at Urban Outfitters
BUY IT:
$50 $29.40 at Nordstrom
