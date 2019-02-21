The Most Shocking Moments to Ever Happen at the Oscars

by Lena Grossman | Thu., Feb. 21, 2019 6:00 AM

Warren Beatty, Moonlight, 2017 Oscars

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

It wouldn't be a proper awards show without some major OMG moments, right?

The 2019 Oscars were already off to an interesting start when Kevin Hart accepted the role as host and then immediately stepped down two days later after homophobic tweets from 2011 resurfaced.

"For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to," he wrote on Instagram on Dec. 4 after announcing the gig. "I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable."

 On Dec. 7, Hart tweeted, "I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."

About a month later, he announced once and for all that he would not be hosting the show. "It's done," he told Variety.

Now, the show will go on without a host for the first time in 30 years. According to Hollywood Reporter, it's only the second time to ever happen in the show's history. Even though there won't be a host, there's still a star-studded lineup of presenters including Jennifer Lopez, Daniel Craig, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Awkwafina, Tina Fey and many, many more.

But the Kevin Hart hosting debacle is hardly the biggest scandal or shocking moment to ever grace the stage at the ceremony.

Never forget the moment at the 2017 Oscars when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty accidentally announced La La Land as the winner for Best Picture. Moments later, La La Land's producer Jordan Horowitz corrected the situation and said into the microphone, "Guys, I'm sorry. There's a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke. I'm afraid they read the wrong thing."

Check out some more shocking and over-the-top moments from the Oscars in the gallery below.

Kevin Hart, Today

Nathan Congleton/NBC

Kevin Hart Backs Out of Hosting

To host or not to host: that is the question. On Dec. 4, Kevin Hart announced on Twitter that he would be hosting the 2019 show. He called it the "opportunity of a lifetime" and that he was "blown away" by the honors. Two days later, he stepped down as the host after facing backlash due to homophobic tweets from 2011 that resurfaced. He apologized and, despite pleas from Ellen DeGeneres, Hart said on Jan. 4 that his mind was made and the decision was "done."

Warren Beatty, Moonlight, 2017 Oscars

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

La La Land Is Accidentally Named Best Picture in Epic Flub

After La La Land was pronounced the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Oscars, producer Jordan Horowitz revealed that Moonlight was the actual winner—making the incident one of the most memorable in Oscar history.

Idina Menzel, John Travolta, 2015 Academy Awards Oscars

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

John Travolta Mispronounces Idina Menzel's name

John Travolta suffered a bit of a malapropism while introducing Frozen's Idina Menzel to the stage at the 2014 Oscars. Instead of saying her actual name, he called her Adele Dazeem. Oops? The duo reunited a year later and she reciprocated the honors by naming him Glom Gazingo.

2013 Oscars Show, Jennifer Lawrence

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence Falls After Winning Best Actress

While taking the stage to accept the award for Best Actress at the 2013 Oscars, the Silver Linings Playbook star stumbled and fell to the ground.

Paul Haggis, Oscar

AP Photo/Jennifer Graylock

Crash Wins Best Picture Over Brokeback Mountain

With eight nominations, Brokeback Mountain was expected to take home the big prize at the 2006 Academy Awards. So, viewers were surprised when Paul Haggis took the stage to accept the Best Picture Oscar for Crash. Even Haggis later said the drama didn't deserve Best Picture.

Adrien Brody, Halle Berry, 2003 Oscars

John Lazar/WireImage.com

Adrien Brody Makes Out With Halle Berry

After he won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2003 Annual Academy Award, Brody was so overcome with emotion that he planted a giant kiss on presenter Berry.

Bjork

SGranitz/Getty Images

Björk Wears Swan Dress on the Red Carpet

Björk's 2001 dress is one of the most memorable in Oscars history. The Icelandic singer-songwriter wore a dress that looked like a swan by Marjan Pejoski.

 

Angelina Jolie, James Haven, 2000 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Alec Michael/Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com

Angelina Jolie Kisses Her Brother

Angelina Jolie planted a giant peck on her brother James Haven's lips at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2000. The actress won the Best Supporting Actress award for Girl, Interrupted earlier in the night and said she was "so in love" with her brother during her acceptance speech. Saturday Night Live even joked about the moment on its show.

Shakespeare in Love, Gwyneth Paltrow

Miramax

Shakespeare in Love Wins Over Saving Private Ryan

Shakespeare in Love entered the 1999 Academy Awards with 13 nominations while Saving Private Ryan went in with 11. Still, many were surprised when Shakespeare in Love ended up being the big winner.

Cher, Oscars, Dresses, 1988

Michelson/ZUMApress.com

Cher Wears a Headdress

The singer caught everyone's attention when she showed up to the 1986 Academy Awards in this Bob Mackie ensemble.

David Niven, Streaker, Most Shocking Oscar Moments

AP Photo

Streaker Storms the Stage

Host David Niven got a bit of a shock after a streaker ran across the stage at the 1974 Academy Awards.

Charlie Chaplin, Most Shocking Oscar Moments

Bettmann/Getty Images

Charlie Chaplin Receives 12-Minute Standing Ovation

While the idea of Charlie Chaplin receiving a standing ovation isn't surprising, the duration of the round of applause is. After he returned to the U.S. for the first time in over a decade to receive an honorary Oscar at the 1972 awards, the comedy legend reportedly received a 12-minute standing ovation. 

Sacheen Littlefeather, Marlon Brando, Most Shocking Oscar Moments

Bettmann/Getty Images

Marlon Brando Refuses to Accept Best Actor Award

Sacheen Littlefeather refused to accept the Oscar on The Godfather star's behalf in 1973 due to treatment of Native Americans in the film industry.

Barbra Streisand

YouTube

Barbara Streisand and Katharaine Hepburn Both Win Best Actress

In 1969, there were not one but two Best Actress winners: Katharine Hepburn and Barbara Streisand. While Hepburn wasn't there to accept her award, Streisand said she was "very honored to be in such magnificent company as Katharine Hepburn."

Sammy Davis Jr

YouTube

Sammy Davis Jr. Announces the Wrong Winner

The 2017 Best Picture mishap isn't the only Oscar mixup. Sammy Davis Jr. received the wrong envelope and read the incorrect name for the winner of Scoring of Music (adaptation or treatment) at the 36th Academy Awards in 1964. "Wait 'til the NAACP hears about this," he said. He then put on his glasses and joked, "I ain't going to make no mistake this time."

What'll it be this year?!

