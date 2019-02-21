From Absurd Acceptance Speeches to Wacky Skits, See the Craziest Moments to Happen at the Independent Spirit Awards

Before the 2019 Oscars air on Sunday night, die-hard movie enthusiasts will tune into the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday, Feb. 23.

This year, Aubrey Plaza is hosting the star-studded event, which she said she's "so excited" about.

"I am so excited to host the Independent Spirits Awards 2019," the Legion star wrote on Instagram when she announced her hosting duties. "Cannot wait to summon the spirits of Indie Past and bring it back old school. Forget what you know. This one is for the freaks."

The eccentric event, which is celebrating its 34th year, is known for being the black sheep of awards season—in the best way, of course.

Nothing ever really feels formulaic about the show. For the most part, the Independent Spirit Awards are full of spontaneous moments, which is why plenty of unforgettable and crazy things have happened over the years.