Did Tyler Henry Predict the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods Drama?

Tyler Henry sure has a unique gift of keeping up with the Kardashians.

Earlier this week, pop culture fans were shocked when they read the rumors surrounding Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

And while fans are still trying to wrap their heads around the headlines and drama, some have been reminded of a special message Tyler delivered to Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

"There's a situation where someone tries to get with one sister," Tyler shared with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars as he let out an anxious laugh. "Someone tries to get with one sister and then tries to get with the other. Umm, what is happening? Does that make any sense?"

While the sisters stay mum about how they understand the message, Tyler is just happy they can comprehend what he's trying to say.