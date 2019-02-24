Ashley Graham Tell Us About Her Second PrettyLittleThing Collection at the Opening of Their LA Headquaters

by Alanna Onanian | Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 4:55 PM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
The stars were out last night at the opening of PrettyLittleThing's brand-new Los Angeles headquarters! From Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq, to influencers like Nikita Dragun, Lexi Wood, and Ana Montana, everyone wanted to be a part of welcoming PrettyLittleThing to the City of Angels! One of the most exciting parts of the night was Tyga performing to a hyped-up crowd.
Ashley Graham was also there to cut the ribbon and promote her new collaboration with PrettyLittleThing. We got to chat with Ashley about current trends and what she loves about her new line.
Take a look at what she had to say:
How do you feel about the hashtag #everyBODYinPLT?
The #EveryBODYinPLT campaign shows customers that their size cannot define them and will not restrict them from having access to clothing that they love. Brands like PrettyLittleThing influence millions of people who want to dress on trend, and I'm excited to reach even more people with this second collection.
If you had to name 3 style trends you're loving right now, what are they? And why do you love them?
I'm loving the Leopard print resurgence because I'm all about being fiercely fabulous. Definitely athleisure. Athletic brands are staples in my wardrobe right now because they are comfortable for my on-the-go lifestyle, but are still fashionable. And patent leather pants! I just got a pair and they are fire!
Your first collection with PrettyLittleThing was so successful – tell us a little bit about what we can expect to see from this new collection.
Well firstly, I'm excited that the collection is offered in inclusive sizing going up to a US 24/UK 28. You'll see a lot of red, which I appreciate because it represents strength and boldness. Also, you can expect tailored looks that show off your curves, like blazers, button detail dresses and peplum jumpsuits.
The collection launches 25th February at PrettyLittleThing.com!
