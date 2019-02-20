Beyoncé and Jay-Z Enlist Meghan Markle to Help Accept 2019 BRIT Award

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 1:47 PM
Beyoncé and Jay-Z accepted their 2019 BRIT Awards honor alongside a portrait of Meghan Markle.
The superstar couple appeared in a video message during Wednesday's ceremony after being announced as the winners of the International Group award. The video started off zoomed in on a portrait of the Duchess of Sussex, before the camera panned out to reveal Bey and Jay standing alongside the portrait with their trophy.
"Thank you so much to the BRIT Awards for this incredible honor," Bey said in the couple's acceptance speech. "You guys have always been so supportive, everything is love. Thank you."
"You're welcome," Jay-Z joked as Beyoncé laughed.
The couple then turned around to look at the portrait of Meghan.
At the end of the video, you could also hear a child's voice, possibly Blue Ivy Carter, ask, "Why?"
While the 2019 Brit Awards are taking place at The O2 Arena in London, the expecting Duchess of Sussex is in New York City. On Wednesday, she was joined by her closest pals, including Amal Clooney, for a baby shower in the city.
