Why Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek Calls the All-Star Games "Frightening"

Jeopardy! is celebrating 35 years on the air by doing something it's never done before: the All-Star Games. Yep, for the first time ever, Jeopardy! will be played in teams. The tournament kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 20 and lasts 10 weekdays until March 5.

"It's going to be a lot of fun, but it's also very frightening," host Alex Trebek told E! News' Erin Lim on set of the long running game show.

Six teams of three will compete, with Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter, Julia Collins, Austin Rogers, Colby Burnett and Buzzy Cohen serving as captains. Their roster of players includes Leonard Cooper, Roger Craig, Jennifer Giles, Ben Ingram, Matt Jackson, Alex Jacob, Larissa Kelly, Alan Lin, David Madden, Pam Mueller, Monica Thieu, and Seth Wilson.