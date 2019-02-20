Salma Hayek Turns Fashion Week Into a Family Affair as Her Daughter Makes Rare Public Appearance

Salma Hayek is taking over Fashion Week, one runway at a time.

The 52-year-old actress isn't hitting the coveted shows alone, instead, she's turning it into a family affair.

Hayek attended the highly-anticipated Gucci Autumn/Winter 2019 fashion show with her husband François-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina. Fans know this is really rare, considering the actress' 11-year-old daughter hardly makes public appearances.

Nonetheless, the family trio posed for photos wearing bright and bold ensembles.

The Beatriz at Dinner star turned heads and stopped traffic with her lavender kimono-style dress, which was adorned with floral embroidery, two dazzling bird appliques and lavish red fluffy cuffs.

She accessorized with holographic gold platforms, chunky jewelry pieces, a cherry-red handbag and large sunglasses.

As for the star's daughter? Valentina rocked a colorful oversized Gucci sweater. Her top was a gorgeous shade of baby pink, and it featured the fashion brand's famous logo in red.