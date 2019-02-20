Everything We Know About the Drama Between Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

It's the cheating scandal heard 'round the world.

Tristan Thompson has been accused of stepping out on Khloe Kardashian with 21-year-old model Jordyn Woods, who happens to be Kylie Jenner's best friend. Reports surfaced Tuesday that the Cleveland Cavaliers star was spotted making out with Jordyn while at a house party on Sunday. Though Tristan took to social media to tweet and delete a denial, E! News has confirmed that he and Khloe have called it quits on their romantic relationship.

Amid the cheating speculation, Khloe and her pals took to Instagram to seemingly confirm the news by commenting on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post about the scandal. In response to the social media post, Khloe commented a series of shouting emojis, while her BFF Malika Haqq wrote, "STRONG FACTS."

Kardashian pal Larsa Pippen also commented on the post with an "Amen!"

As for how the Good American founder learned of the scandal, a source tells E! News, "Khloe first started hearing things on Monday. She wasn't sure if it was true and started to ask around. She knew it had happened for sure on Tuesday."

The Kardashian family, who became very close with Jordyn over the years because of her friendship with Kylie, is said to be writing her off. Kylie, however, seems to be having a hard time with the situation.

"Kylie is having a very difficult time. She is devastated and emotional," the insider shares with E! News. "She doesn't want to believe this could have happened. She wanted to give Jordyn a chance to explain herself. She doesn't know what to do. She's shocked and confused."

"Jordyn has been another sister to her and has been by her side at all times," the source says. "She can't imagine life without her."

Kylie and Jordyn, who met through Jaden Smithhave been close pals since their early teens, with Jordyn celebrating many milestones with the Kardashian-Jenner squad. Jordyn also modeled for Khloe's Good American line, appearing in campaigns for the company. She even starred alongside her BFF on E!'s Life of Kylie.

"The family has done so much for Jordyn," the insider tells E! News. "To say they are disappointed is an understatement. She was a friend to all of the girls and they are stunned and in disbelief."

On Tuesday afternoon, a fan tweeted Khloe a message about the scandal, which the E! star liked.

"@khloekardashian dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love," the tweet says, later mentioning her and Tristan's daughter, True Thompson. "TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love."

Khloe gave birth to baby True 10 months ago, amid another cheating scandal involving Tristan.

On Wednesday's episode of The Real, co-host and Kardashian family friend Adrienne Bailon confirmed the cheating news.

"I spoke to somebody who has confirmed to me that it absolutely...it is confirmed that this is absolutely true," Adrienne, who previously dated Rob Kardashian, said on the show. "I wouldn't say that if I didn't know. It's true."

